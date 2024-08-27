Bijili Ramesh, Tamil actor, dies at 46 after illness

Tamil actor Bijili Ramesh, known for his roles in several films and his viral YouTube prank videos, has passed away at the age of 46. The actor died on the night of August 26 in Chennai after a long battle with liver-related health issues.

According to his family, Ramesh’s death came unexpectedly while he was asleep. Just two days prior, he had returned home from the hospital to celebrate his wedding anniversary. Despite ongoing treatment, he succumbed to his illness.

Ramesh is survived by his wife and son. His final rites are set to take place today near MGR Nagar in Chennai.

Bijili Ramesh first gained recognition through his popular prank videos on YouTube. His growing fame eventually led him to roles in several films. He appeared in notable movies such as “Sivappu Manjal Pachai” (2019), “Aadai” (2019), and “Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal” (2022), as well as various television shows. His passion for acting and his larger-than-life persona endeared him to many fans.

The actor was a well-known devotee of Rajinikanth, often expressing his admiration for the superstar. Recently, his family had reached out to the film community for financial assistance to support his medical treatment, highlighting the challenging circumstances they faced during his illness.

The loss of Bijili Ramesh is being deeply felt across the Tamil film industry and among his fans. His contributions to cinema and entertainment, along with his vibrant personality, will be remembered fondly.