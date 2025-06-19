Vishnu Manchu pens emotional note as son Avram debuts in ‘Kannappa’

Actor Vishnu Manchu is ready to experience a proud fatherly moment as his young son Avram steps into the film world with his debut in the upcoming epic ‘Kannappa’.

Sharing his heartfelt emotions on Instagram, Vishnu called this a moment he will treasure forever, saying it’s more than just a film debut—it’s a memory that will last a lifetime.

Vishnu Manchu, who headlines the ambitious pan-India project ‘Kannappa’, penned an emotional note about watching his son follow in his footsteps.

“My little Avram makes his debut in ‘Kannappa’. Watching him walk onto the set, say his lines, and live this dream has been one of the most emotional moments of my life,” he wrote. Reflecting on his journey and his son’s first step in the same world, he added, “As a father, nothing compares to seeing your child shine under the same sky you once dreamed beneath.”

Clearly overwhelmed, Vishnu Manchu called on his fans and well-wishers to support Avram as warmly as they’ve supported him over the years.

“I hope you all shower him with the same love and blessings you’ve always given me. Avram’s journey begins… and it begins with ‘Kannappa’. Har Har Mahadev,” he said.

The film, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, is set to release worldwide on June 27 and has already created significant buzz among moviegoers.

In the film, Vishnu Manchu takes on the role of Thinnadu (Kannappa), a brave warrior whose life takes a spiritual turn as he becomes a devoted follower of Lord Shiva.

The film also features major stars like Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, Mohanlal as Kirata, and Prabhas as Rudra.

Speaking earlier about the film, Vishnu had said, “This project is very close to my heart. It’s not just a story—it’s a legend that blends history and mythology. With Lord Shiva’s blessings, everything—from the stunning locations to this incredible cast—has come together beautifully.”

Director Mukesh Kumar Singh also shared his vision for the project, calling ‘Kannappa’ a film that celebrates faith, devotion, and personal transformation. “We’ve carefully shaped every scene to honor this ancient tale while making it accessible to today’s audience,” he said. “We are excited for the world to experience the grandeur of ‘Kannappa’.”