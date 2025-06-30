‘Kannappa’ leaks online: Vishnu Manchu makes emotional plea to fans

Vishnu Manchu is riding high on the positive response to his dream project ‘Kannappa’, but the celebration has been cut short by a painful reality. The film is facing a massive piracy threat.

On Monday, the actor took to social media to express his anguish and plead with viewers to reject pirated content.

In an emotional message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Vishnu shared that ‘Kannappa’ had already been hit hard, with over 30,000 illegal links of the film being taken down. Calling piracy “theft, plain and simple,” he urged fans to choose the right path and support cinema by watching films through legal means.

“We don’t teach our children to steal. Watching pirated content is no different,” he wrote. “Please don’t encourage it. Support cinema the right way. ‘Har Har Mahadev’.”

Dear movie lovers,#Kannappa is under attack from piracy. Over 30,000 illegal links have already been taken down. This is heartbreaking. Piracy is theft — plain and simple. We don’t teach our children to steal. Watching pirated content is no different. Please don’t encourage… — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) June 30, 2025

This appeal follows closely on the heels of the film’s grand release on June 27, a date Vishnu had been spiritually and emotionally preparing for.

Just before the premiere, the actor had completed a remarkable personal journey — visiting all 12 Jyotirlinga temples across India. His final stop was at the revered Sri Sailam Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple.

“Twelve Jyotirlingas. One journey. Eternal peace,” he wrote. “My heart is full. My soul feels blessed… I now look forward to the next chapter, ‘Kannappa’ — a story that reflects the very spirit I carry today.”

In ‘Kannappa’, Vishnu Manchu portrays Thinnadu, a brave warrior who transforms into one of Lord Shiva’s most devoted followers, the legendary Kannappa. The mythological epic brings together a power-packed ensemble: Akshay Kumar appears as Lord Shiva, Mohanlal takes on the intense role of Kirata, and Prabhas delivers a thunderous performance as Rudra. Priety Mukhundan plays the female lead.

The production, spearheaded by Vishnu’s father and veteran actor Mohan Babu, is a grand visual spectacle. A large part of the movie had filming in New Zealand, with stunning visuals by cinematographers Sheldon Chau and Siddharth.