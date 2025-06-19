Zeenat Aman recalls teenage crush on Shashi Kapoor and their cinematic bond

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recently took a heartfelt trip down memory lane, sharing her teenage admiration for the legendary Shashi Kapoor and how that youthful crush beautifully transformed into a meaningful professional bond.

In a candid Instagram post, Zeenat revealed that as a schoolgirl, she was completely smitten by Shashi Kapoor’s charm.

“With those twinkling eyes and handsome features, Shashi Kapoor was every Indian schoolgirl’s fantasy! Myself included,” she wrote, recalling the excitement of seeing him perform live during his visit to her boarding school in Panchgani with the Shakespearean theatre company, where his future wife, Jennifer Kendal, was also a part of the troupe.

Zeenat described how the girls at school were completely captivated by Shashi’s charisma. Determined to catch a glimpse of him, she and her friends would go to great lengths, convincing their parents that evening walks were essential for their well-being.

“All we were hoping for was a glimpse of the movie star in his shorts,” she confessed with a nostalgic chuckle.

The excitement didn’t end in school corridors. As fate would have it, Shashi Kapoor lived nearby in South Bombay. Word spread quickly that he took his evening walks at exactly 6 pm. Zeenat and her friends eagerly planned their winter holidays around these strolls, hoping to see the star in person.

Years later, destiny took a delightful turn. Zeenat Aman not only met Shashi Kapoor as a co-actor but also developed a warm friendship with him.

“I found myself in the company of a cheeky, intelligent and charming man,” she shared.

Together, they worked on several successful films like ‘Roti Kapda Aur Makaan’, ‘Chori Mera Kaam’, ‘Vakil Babu’, and the iconic ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’.

Zeenat also reflected on a memorable scene from ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’, which she shared in her post. The scene featured her first on-screen kiss with Shashi Kapoor—a moment that sparked much debate back in the day.

Looking back, she said, “Though it caused an uproar at the time, it’s actually quite chaste. I truly did not have a moment of discomfort while shooting it.”

With playful honesty, she added that her younger self would have been thrilled by this bold recollection and the thought that sometimes, schoolgirl crushes can come true, even if just on the silver screen.