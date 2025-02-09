Vijay Deverakonda & his mother take holy dip at Maha Kumbh

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, fresh off the teaser launch of his upcoming film ‘VD12’, embraced the spiritual essence of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Accompanied by his mother, the ‘Arjun Reddy’ star took a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati converge.

Dressed in traditional attire, Vijay Deverakonda offered prayers after his bath, reflecting a moment of deep devotion before making his way out of Maha Kumbh.

The Maha Kumbh, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, has attracted millions of devotees, including several Bollywood celebrities. Actor Pankaj Tripathi, known for ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, also participated in the holy event.

Calling the experience “deeply spiritual,” he shared his emotions after taking a dip at the Sangam. “The energy here is something else. I feel grateful for this opportunity,” Tripathi told ANI.

Veteran actress Neena Gupta, another prominent visitor, described the gathering as unlike anything she had ever witnessed. “I’ve been wanting to come here for years. The scale of this event is unbelievable,” she said, lauding the government’s efforts in organizing the massive congregation.

According to official reports, over 397.4 million devotees have already taken a dip in the holy waters, with the event set to continue until February 26. The Maha Kumbh has also seen participation from stars like Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Bhagyashree, Milind Soman, poet Kumar Vishwas, cricketer Suresh Raina, and wrestler The Great Khali. Choreographer Remo D’Souza and Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara, Mamta Kulkarni, have also been part of the celebrations.

Attendees have praised the well-managed arrangements, including security, sanitation, and amenities.