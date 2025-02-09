Pankaj Tripathi describes Maha Kumbh Mela as a life-changing “spiritual” experience

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, known for his roles in ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Gangs of Wassepur’, visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj this past Saturday, marking a deeply spiritual moment for him.

The actor, accompanied by his family, took part in the grand event, which has become one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world. Speaking to ANI, Tripathi expressed his overwhelming emotions, calling the experience “spiritual” and sharing his joy after taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Advertisement

“The vibes here are very spiritual. I am feeling very happy as I got the opportunity to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam,” he said, visibly moved by the occasion.

Advertisement

During his Maha Kumbh visit, Pankaj Tripathi was also interacting with children, taking pictures, and capturing selfies.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13, 2025, during Paush Purnima, is a monumental event for millions of Hindus, with Prayagraj becoming the center of spiritual devotion during the month-long festival.

Pankaj Tripathi’s visit comes just a day after fellow veteran actress Neena Gupta also attended the Kumbh Mela. Known for her roles in ‘Badhaai Ho’, Gupta called the experience a “unique” one and expressed her admiration for the scale of the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankaj Tripathi (@pankajtripathi)

“I have been wanting to come here for years… It was a unique experience… Finally, I took a dip today,” she said. Gupta marveled at the size of the gathering, adding, “The atmosphere here is crazy. I have never seen a bigger gathering in my life… I am impressed by the government for organizing such a huge event.”

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which spans from January 13 to February 26, 2025, is not only a spiritual gathering but also a cultural one, attracting millions of pilgrims from across the globe.

Known as the largest such event in the world, it draws visitors from all corners of India and beyond, making it an unparalleled celebration of faith and unity.