‘Thug Life’ X (Twitter) reviews: Kamal Haasan delivers, but is it enough?

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited film ‘Thug Life’ has finally hit theatres. And with it, the internet has exploded. From fan frenzy to fiery debates, X (formerly Twitter) is overflowing with mixed reactions about the mega project.

While some are hailing it as a cinematic triumph, others are not quite as thrilled.

The film, starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR, dropped into cinemas surrounded by massive hype and a storm of controversy. Haasan’s recent remark that “Kannada is born out of Tamil” didn’t sit well with many, leading to ‘Thug Life’ being banned in Karnataka.

Despite the regional turbulence, audiences elsewhere have turned out in large numbers to witness the collaboration between two legends—Haasan and director Mani Ratnam.

On X, viewers are clearly divided. Not a large segment of fans is praising the film for its gripping screenplay, top-tier visual effects, and Kamal’s intense performance.

“The second half goes downhill. Surprisingly too much talking in a Mani Ratnam film,” one user wrote, “Drama goes missing until pre climax in the second half. Only good moment in second half is the climax.”

#Thuglife The second half goes downhill. Surprisingly too much talking in a maniratnam film. #STR and drama goes missing until pre climax in the second half. Only good moment in second half is the climax. It’s hard to watch ur favorite director making a mediocre movie ☹️ pic.twitter.com/Y4jWWkbam2 — Frank (@saatvan) June 5, 2025

Another user wrote: “Thug Life had potential but ends up dragging. Kamal Haasan delivers a solid performance, but his never-ending monologues wear you down. Simbu handles his part well, but even that can’t rescue the sluggish, flat second half. The trademark Mani Ratnam spark? Nowhere to be found.”

Kamal Haasan delivers a solid performance, but his never-ending monologues wear you down. Simbu handles his part well, but even that can’t rescue the sluggish, flat second half. The trademark Mani Ratnam spark? Nowhere to be found.… pic.twitter.com/KdA4aqrJiV — MR . AK (@anandhumanoj666) June 5, 2025

Another one wrote, “Thug life is an emotional-less, shallow, boring; predictable gangster drama. The emotion doesn’t land well to lead to those set-ups, which may seem exciting on paper. Same dead coming alive story was presented by Lokesh on another level whereas Mani Ratnam f***** up.”

Thug life is an emotional-less, shallow, boring; predictable gangster drama. The emotion doesn’t land well to lead to those set-ups, which may seem exciting on paper. Same dead coming alive story was presented by Lokesh on another level whereas Mani Ratnam fucked up — Jasper (@brilliantkmh) June 5, 2025

But not everyone is going negative. There are some good reviews about the music of the film.

It was uninteresting, routine, emotionless aimless and unimpressive in every way, yet undeniably musical and stylish.#Thuglife pic.twitter.com/9F9wz4KxCx — చాండ్లర్ (@chandler999999) June 5, 2025

Amid this digital tug-of-war, what’s clear is that ‘Thug Life’ has become the talking point of the week. Whether people love it or loathe it, they’re definitely watching it. And, also talking about it!