‘Thug Life’ release date OUT; Kamal Haasan looks fierce in the Mani Ratnam film

Celebrating his 70th birthday in style, veteran star Kamal Haasan has announced the release date of his anticipated film ‘Thug Life.’ Taking to X, the Tamil superstar dropped an intriguing poster and a date announcement teaser. The project is a highly anticipated release as it marks the reunion of the star with ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Additionally, legendary music composer AR Rahman composed the music for ‘Thug Life’ elevating the film.

The poster features Haasan exuding fierceness and power. The actor sports a new avatar featuring dishevelled hair and a beard. His piercing gaze heightens the stakes of the awaited actioner. Joining him in her blood-red-toned poster is Silambarasan TR who plays a crucial role in the slated release. Taking to X, the actor shared the poster and a 44-second-long teaser in Tamil, English, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. In the caption he penned, “Every role is an evolution, every film a journey.” ‘Thug Life’ releases on June 5, 2025.



The teaser doesn’t reveal anything about the plot of the actioner but teases a high-stakes adventure in motion. The slated period gangster drama is reported to have Haasan essay multiple roles. Apart from Hasaan and Silambarasan TR, the film stars Trisha Krishnan, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Ashok Selvan, and Pankaj Tripathi. Additionally, the ensemble title stars Nassar, Abhirami Gopikumar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Vaiyapuri.

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam reunite for the first time after their 1987 film ‘Nayakan.’ The filming of ‘Thug Life’ commenced in January this year and wrapped up in September. Initially, the makers roped in Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi for the title. However, Silambarasan and Ashok replaced them.

The Tamil superstar is not only starring in ‘Thug Life’ but is also co-producing it under his banner of Raaj Kamal Films International. Reportedly, he has also co-written the film’s screenplay. Meanwhile, as per a report by the Deccan Herald, ‘Thug Life’ has already struck a record deal with streaming giant Netflix for its OTT release.