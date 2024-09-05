Logo

# Southern Cinema

Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT takes fans by storm on release day

GOAT is out now, and Thalapathy Vijay’s fans are going wild! The film is receiving rave reviews for its action-packed storyline and Vijay’s stellar performance.

Statesman Web | September 5, 2024 5:10 pm

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film GOAT finally hit theaters today, and fans are in a frenzy. From early morning shows to social media celebrations, Vijay’s massive fan base has been showering the film with love, calling it a “masterpiece” and a “perfect entertainer.”

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, GOAT has generated huge excitement ever since they announced its title, with “Greatest of All Time” setting high expectations. Vijay’s portrayal in the film has already received many praises for his dynamic performance, with fans hailing him as unstoppable.

Across Tamil Nadu, theaters are packed, with many shows being sold out within minutes of booking opening. Outside cinemas, massive decorated cutouts of Vijay appeared, with fans performing the traditional paal abhishekam (milk pouring) and dancing to celebrate the release. Social media is buzzing with hashtags like #GOATThalapathy, #Vijay, and #GOATMovie trending on platforms like Twitter and Instagram, as fans share their reviews, photos, and videos from the movie screenings.

According to fans, GOAT has featured high-octane action sequences, a gripping storyline, and Vijay in a larger-than-life avatar. Fans are particularly raving about his charisma, intense screen presence, and the film’s fast-paced narrative. Many have also praised the film’s cinematography, music, and direction, calling it a full-blown “mass entertainer.”

As GOAT races towards breaking box office records, it’s clear that Thalapathy Vijay’s star power continues to reign supreme in the world of Tamil cinema.

