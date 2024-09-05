Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT takes fans by storm on release day

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film GOAT finally hit theaters today, and fans are in a frenzy. From early morning shows to social media celebrations, Vijay’s massive fan base has been showering the film with love, calling it a “masterpiece” and a “perfect entertainer.”

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, GOAT has generated huge excitement ever since they announced its title, with “Greatest of All Time” setting high expectations. Vijay’s portrayal in the film has already received many praises for his dynamic performance, with fans hailing him as unstoppable.

Goat has references to probably all top 6 actors right now. Vijay literally has 0 ego or insecurities. A reason why he is the GOAT OF KOLLYWOOD ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5j6Q3ibp7C Advertisement — (@SergioCSKK) September 5, 2024

Ms Dhoni Glimpse in #TheGOAT Movie Theatre turns into Stadium Mass hysteria Superstar Vijay Thalapathi’s new film Greatest of All Time (GOAT) . #TheGretestOfAllTime#ThalapathyViiay #msdhoni #TheGOATFestival pic.twitter.com/5fc6go4fed — Shailendra dhakar (@shailendra_dha) September 5, 2024

#GOAT Review : MUST WATCH!! Exceeded all the expectations Commercial cinema at its best! Engaging first half Peak second half Banger climax Intresting cameos Deaging work very good Overall a Thalapathy Vijay show Rating – 4.7/5 pic.twitter.com/T6dbmFSHqd — Akbar (@VJakbar_) September 4, 2024

Across Tamil Nadu, theaters are packed, with many shows being sold out within minutes of booking opening. Outside cinemas, massive decorated cutouts of Vijay appeared, with fans performing the traditional paal abhishekam (milk pouring) and dancing to celebrate the release. Social media is buzzing with hashtags like #GOATThalapathy, #Vijay, and #GOATMovie trending on platforms like Twitter and Instagram, as fans share their reviews, photos, and videos from the movie screenings.

According to fans, GOAT has featured high-octane action sequences, a gripping storyline, and Vijay in a larger-than-life avatar. Fans are particularly raving about his charisma, intense screen presence, and the film’s fast-paced narrative. Many have also praised the film’s cinematography, music, and direction, calling it a full-blown “mass entertainer.”

As GOAT races towards breaking box office records, it’s clear that Thalapathy Vijay’s star power continues to reign supreme in the world of Tamil cinema.