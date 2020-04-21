While everyone is in home quarantine and making most of their time in doing something productive, our celebs are also in the same race and are giving us a glimpse of activities they have been doing to kill their time. We have already seen B-town celebs dancing, gardening, homemaking, cooking, etc.

Now it’s the time for South celebrities who have been engaging in different activities. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli recently accepted a challenge that is trending nowadays.

The director shared a video of him doing household chores like sweeping the floor and helping his wife in other cleaning activities at home. The RRR director took up this #BetheREALMAN challenge after being tagged by Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It’s great to see how celebrities are also keeping themselves occupied by doing household work during the self-quarantine period.

Challenge accepted, Sandeep! It is important we share the work load at home and I will post my home workout tomorrow… #BetheREALMAN https://t.co/cFxRikiJJE — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 19, 2020

Post SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR has accepted the challenge and completed it. After being challenged by Rajamouli, Jr NTR shared a video of him cleaning the garden area and washing utensils at home. It is a rare sight to see one of the best Telugu stars sweeping the floor and washing utensils. The actor has proved to #BetheREALMAN and has further challenged Nagarjuna Akkineni, Venkatesh Daggubati, Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “It is fun when you share the workload. #BetheREALMAN.”

Done @ssrajamouli garu !! Let’s take pride in doing chores at home! Let’s be real men and help the women by sharing the work load.#BetheREALMAN I further nominate Trivikram garu, @RanveerOfficial, @RanaDaggubati and @ImSharwanand to take up the challenge. pic.twitter.com/ItQ0zNQOR8 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 21, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jr NTR is busy with SS Rajamouli’s RRR, also starring Ram Charan in the lead role. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will also play important roles in the film. RRR is one of the biggest films that the audience is looking forward to in 2021.