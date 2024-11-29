Suryakumar Yadav joins ‘Pushpa 2’ fever with ‘Angaaron’ hook step

The excitement around ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is reaching fever pitch, with anticipation growing for the release of this highly awaited sequel. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are back in action, and the buzz surrounding the film is only getting louder as the ‘Pushpa 2’ song, ‘Angaaron’, captures the attention of audiences across India, including Suryakumar Yadav.

This high-energy track has become an instant sensation, with its infectious beats and catchy hook step turning into a viral challenge on social media. Fans from all over have been recreating the iconic dance moves, flooding platforms with their videos.

Among those who couldn’t resist the song’s charm is Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, who was recently spotted grooving to ‘Angaaron’ with his wife at a wedding.

A fan page dedicated to Allu Arjun shared the fun moment, and it quickly garnered attention online. The video of the cricketer joining in on the dance craze only added to the growing popularity of the song.

The video, which shows Suryakumar Yadav perfectly nailing the signature hook step of ‘Angaaron’ from ‘Pushpa 2’, soon went viral, further boosting the film’s momentum.

It’s not just fans and social media influencers that are caught up in ‘Pushpa’ fever — even celebrities from different fields are joining the dance craze, making it a nationwide trend.

Meanwhile, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is gearing up for its much-anticipated release on December 5, 2024. The sequel brings back the fan-favorite characters, with Allu Arjun reprising his role as the gritty and fearless Pushpa Raj.

Rashmika Mandanna will once again play the role of Srivalli, while Fahadh Faasil returns as the menacing cop, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, who is determined to take down Pushpa.

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2’ promises to deliver more action, drama, and high-octane moments, building on the success of its predecessor, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, whose soundtrack has already captured the hearts of fans. The film’s cinematography is by Mirosław Kuba Brożek, with editing by Naveen Nooli.

With a reported budget of ₹400–500 crore, ‘Pushpa 2’ is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, and its grand scale is matched by a runtime of 200 minutes, making it one of the longest Indian films in recent memory.