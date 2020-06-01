South beauty Samantha Akkineni, who keeps on making headlines every now and then, is in home quarantine with her husband Naga Chaitanya. Recently, she was shocked as a fan shared her Bachelor’s degree on social media.

On Sunday, a fan shared a picture of Samantha’s Commerce degree. The Oh Baby! actress was shocked to see how a fan got hold of a picture of her Bachelor’s degree. Not just the actress, but other fans of the actress were also surprised. However, the fan later deleted the picture.

By the time he deleted, the actress reacted to the tweet by the fan, saying, “How did you get this.” But as the fans deleted the pictures, many of her followers are scratching their heads so as to why the fan deleted the picture.

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni featured last in the south drama Jaanu. This film was a remake of south flick 96 starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan. Recently, the reports of Samantha and her husband launching their own production house created much buzz in the south film industry. Reportedly, the husband-wife duo is working on a script that will be backed by their production house.