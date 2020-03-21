After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ‘Janata Curfew’ on March 22 and urged people to stay indoors from 7 AM to 9 PM, many celebrities have been extending their support to the same. Be it Bollywood or Southern cinema, everyone is urging people to stay indoors and follow precautionary measures. Southern actress Anushka Shetty is also among those celebs, who has extended her support to the ‘Janata Curfew’ initiative.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Anushka shared a poster of her upcoming film Nishabdham which had a montage of the curfew and expressed her support to the same. Alongside the picture, Anushka wrote, “Stay home …stay responsible …folllow precautions …stay positive in gratitude A crisis that humanity is facing … It’s time to wake up and take responsibility to fight positively with all the precautions put forward by the WHO and government .. Please do not try to ignore the seriousness of the precautionary measures … Stay home .. it’s NOW that we have some control before it goes out of hand …. let’s us all focus on the positives of humanity let us all be grateful for all that we have and together work towards being responsible and safe … all the doctors and everyone out there are putting themselves at stake to protect us. They have families too who our worried about them .. let us all be responsible ….aware ….safe. Follow the janata curfew tomorrow 7 am to 9 pm and don’t forget to clap for 5 mts at 5 pm in gratitude to all the people humanity and nature …. It is each and every one us who can make this difference.. Thank you (sic).”

On the professional front, the Baahubali star will be next seen in Nishabdham, in which she will be paired with R Madhavan. After several postponements, the film was supposed to hit the big screens on April 3. It can be expected that the film’s release would be further delayed owing to the current Coronavirus crisis, as theaters across the country will remain closed till the end of this month or further orders.