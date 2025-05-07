Sivakarthikeyan channels ‘Amaran’ spirit to salute Operation Sindoor

Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan, known for his powerful performance as Major Mukund Varadarajan in the film ‘Amaran’, has publicly lauded the Indian Army’s recent cross-border strike — Operation Sindoor — calling it a moment of pride for the nation.

As the country reacts with strong emotion to the military’s bold move against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Sivakarthikeyan took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his solidarity.

Advertisement

Quoting a line from ‘Amaran’, he wrote, “#OperationSindoor This is the face of the Indian Army! Jai Hind .”

Advertisement

The line isn’t just cinema—it carries the spirit of Major Varadarajan’s real-life bravery, whose story the film portrays.

In ‘Amaran’, Sivakarthikeyan plays Major Mukund Varadarajan, a decorated officer who laid down his life in 2014 while battling terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

#OperationSindoor

This is the face of the Indian Army

Jai Hind — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) May 7, 2025

The film immortalizes a key moment where the Major confronts a terrorist commander and declares, “This is the face of the Indian Army,” just before eliminating the threat.

The scene became one of the most talked-about dialogues from the movie, symbolizing courage and resolve.

Now, that line has taken on renewed significance after the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor in response to a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. That assault claimed the lives of 25 Indian tourists and one Nepali national, all innocent civilians caught in an act of terror allegedly backed by Pakistani handlers.

In a decisive and carefully planned move, Indian forces struck nine terrorist hubs in Pakistan and PoJK. According to official statements, the operation was “focused, measured, and non-escalatory.”

Importantly, the Army emphasized that it had not targeted Pakistani military facilities, reinforcing India’s stand of acting with restraint while sending a strong message against terrorism.

Operation Sindoor has sparked reactions across the nation, with citizens, celebrities, and political leaders voicing their support for the armed forces. For Sivakarthikeyan, the connection is more than patriotic—it’s personal. His portrayal of Major Varadarajan brought national attention to the sacrifices made by soldiers like him. The officer posthumously received the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award, for his fearless service.