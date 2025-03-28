Shruthi Narayanan speaks out on casting couch horror behind viral video

A leaked video allegedly featuring actress Shruthi Narayanan has caused a storm on social media, leading to debates about privacy, consent, and exploitation in the entertainment industry.

The clip, reportedly from a digital audition, has gone viral, prompting the actress to break her silence and issue a strong statement.

A day after the video surfaced, Shruthi Narayanan took to Instagram to express her distress. In a heartfelt post, she addressed the ongoing circulation of the clip, calling it a deeply painful experience for her and her family.

“For you, sharing these videos might be a joke or entertainment, but for me and my close ones, this is a nightmare,” she wrote. “I am also a girl with feelings, and this makes it worse.”

Shruthi also made a direct plea to stop sharing the content, expressing anger at those spreading the video. She wrote, “If you think this is acceptable, then watch the videos of your own mother, sister, or girlfriend. They have the same body as me.”

Shruthi also issued a warning about the legal consequences of sharing the clip. She emphasized that whether the video is real or a deepfake, circulating such content is a criminal offense in India. She shared details about the legal provisions under which action can be taken against those spreading the video.

“Sharing leaked videos can ruin lives,” she wrote. “Start being human. This is not entertainment.”

Following the controversy, she has made her social media accounts private, restricting access to her posts.

While the authenticity of the video remains unclear, the incident has reignited discussions about casting couch practices in the entertainment industry. The film and television world has long faced accusations of exploitation, with aspiring actors often finding themselves vulnerable to coercion.

Shruthi Narayanan, best known for her role in the Tamil TV series ‘Siragadikka Aasai’, has been steadily building her career.

Originally from Bengaluru, she has acted in several Tamil serials, short films, and commercials. This incident, however, has overshadowed her professional achievements, putting the focus on the dark side of the industry.