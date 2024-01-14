Shashika Mooruth shines in ‘Salaar: Ceasefire’ with ‘Kaali Maa’

Renowned South African singer, Shashika Mooruth, is riding high on the waves of success with her soul-stirring rendition of the Hindi track ‘Kaali Maa’ featured in Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire’. The film has not only garnered phenomenal global acclaim but has also witnessed an overwhelming response to its recently released Hindi songs.

Expressing her joy and gratitude, Shashika Mooruth shared her feelings about being chosen by the talented composer Ravi Basrur to lend her voice to this emotionally charged composition. She praised Basrur as a remarkable composer and a humble individual, highlighting the enriching experience of collaborating with him.

The song ‘Kaali Maa,’ penned by lyricist Riya Mukherjee, serves as a poignant expression of tribal women’s emotional appeal to the deity Kaali Maa. Shashika Mooruth, known for her versatility, embraced the challenge of infusing the required emotion into the song with her distinctive vocal style. She shared her enthusiasm for exploring different facets of her voice to convey the essence of the lyrics effectively.

Advertisement

Beyond her contribution to the Bollywood music scene, Shashika Mooruth is an independent artist who predominantly specializes in Krishna Bhajans. The singer boasts her own music label, ‘Urja Music,’ which has received widespread acclaim globally. In 2018, her album ‘Krishna, The Flute Player’ secured the 14th position on the US Billboard Charts, marking a significant milestone in her musical career.

Shashika’s dedication and talent have not gone unnoticed. In 2018, she was honored with the prestigious International Achiever Award by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the South African Music Awards. Over the course of her illustrious career, she has collaborated with some of the most prominent artists in India, including Shri Anup Jalota, Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan, and Adnan Sami.

Shashika Mooruth’s musical journey also reflects her commitment to academic excellence. She has successfully completed Sangit Visharad I in Hindustani Vocal under the guidance of her guru, Pandit Sudhindra Bhowmick, and sitar under Smt. Stuti Dey from Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai, affiliated with the University of Lucknow. As her melodic voice continues to captivate audiences worldwide, Shashika Mooruth stands as a testament to the power of talent and dedication in the world of music.