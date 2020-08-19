Amidst the ongoing pandemic, we have been forced to confine within the four walls of our homes. This has not only disturbed our daily routine but also our fitness regime as well. However, people have now adapted to the new normal. They have started to work on them while living in their homes. The latest addition to it is South beauty Rashmika Mandanna who has been giving some major fitness goals.

One of the most sought after actresses in the South film industry, the actress is already known for managing a massive fan following. Having worked in films like Geetha Govindham, Kirik Party and Dear Comrade among others, the actress has undoubtedly won several hearts. The actress is an avid social media user and keeps on treating her fans with her videos and photos of herself spending time at home. Recently, she also shared a video of her enjoying workout.

Rashmika took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her sweating it out at her home gym and is giving all the fitness inspiration that one needs to come to track amid lockdown. In the video, she can be seen building her strength.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna opened up about the morning rituals that she follows as a part of her diet. She said, “I tend to drink a lot of water as soon as I wake up. I think almost close to a liter of water when I wake in the morning. And, and now my dietician has given me apple cider vinegar.” Rashmika Mandanna also revealed that the best time to workout for her is in the morning, but because of her shooting schedules, she prefers to shed some calories in the evening.

On the professional front, Rashmika will next be seen in Allu Arjun’s upcoming flick Pushpa. Helmed by Sukumar, the makers are yet to kickstart the film’s shoot after it got delayed due to pandemic.