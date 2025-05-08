Samantha Ruth Prabhu kicks off her new journey as a producer with ‘Subham’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is turning a brand-new page in her career, and it’s nothing short of inspiring. The actor, loved for her powerful performances in ‘Khushi’, ‘The Family Man’, and ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, is now donning a new hat — that of a film producer.

Her debut production, ‘Subham’, is all set to hit theatres on May 9, and the excitement around it is buzzing louder than ever.

On Wednesday, Samantha took to Instagram to share a series of candid moments that reflect the excitement and emotion surrounding her new chapter.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “It’s been a long road, but here we are… New beginnings @tralalamovingpictures #Subham releases on May 9th.”

The post was filled with snapshots — from behind-the-scenes glimpses to moments from promotions — and fans couldn’t get enough.

One picture that caught everyone’s attention was a sweet selfie of Samantha Ruth Prabhu with director Raj Nidimoru. The two smiled wide for the camera, and fans were quick to spot their camaraderie.

Samantha and Raj have worked together in ‘The Family Man’ and Amazon Prime’s ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, so this reunion certainly tugged at fan nostalgia.

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta chimed in on the post, commenting, “You look incredible,” echoing what thousands of Sam fans were already thinking.

In the comments, fans poured in with love and best wishes. One wrote, “All the best Producer Madam for #Subham,” while another said, “Bigg success coming soon… Producer Sam!”

Safe to say, her fan base is fully onboard for this next phase of her career.

So, what’s ‘Subham’ all about?

The film is a horror-comedy directed by Praveen Kandregula and features a promising young cast including Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srinivas, and Shravani. Written by Vasanth Mariganti, the film explores a quirky and spooky storyline that’s already got people talking, thanks to an intriguing trailer.

Samantha, speaking about ‘Subham’, said, “This is my very first feature film venture as a producer, and bringing it to audiences feels just as exciting and nerve-wracking as it did when I was making my acting debut. I loved the film’s concept and the quirky sensibility, and I knew this would make for a great first from Tralala Moving Pictures.”

The film is a production under her own banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, which she launched in 2023. It’s a bold move for Samantha — stepping behind the camera while still basking in the glow of recent on-screen success.

Speaking of which, Samantha’s latest acting stint in ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ on Prime Video, opposite Varun Dhawan, also grabbed headlines. The action-packed spy thriller may have lost out to ‘Squid Game’ in the Best Foreign Language Series category at the 30th Critics’ Choice Awards, but it won big at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024, taking home trophies for Best Series (Critics) and Best Screenplay.

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ is the Indian chapter of the global ‘Citadel’ franchise by the Russo Brothers. While the Priyanka Chopra-led original set the tone, the Indian edition added a fresh twist to the espionage universe.