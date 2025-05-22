Saiyami Kher opens up about facing casting couch pressure in Telugu industry at 19

The casting couch is an ugly secret that continues to lurk in the shadows of the film industry, and recently, Saiyami Kher bravely shared her own unsettling experience.

The actress revealed that when she was just 19 or 20, a female casting agent in the Telugu film world suggested she’d have to “make compromises” to land a role. But Saiyami wasn’t about to be intimidated, she called the agent out with a calm, firm confidence that speaks volumes.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Saiyami Kher recounted the moment with a mix of disbelief and maturity.

“I was lucky with the offers I got, but this one time, a woman — a casting agent — told me, ‘You will have to make compromises.’ Since it was a woman saying this to me, I wanted to test her,” she said. “It struck a chord because it felt like a betrayal, coming from someone who should understand the struggles of another woman.”

Rather than letting it slide, Saiyami kept her cool and pressed for clarity.

“I kept saying, ‘Ma’am, I’m not understanding what you’re saying,’ to make her spell it out,” she explained. Eventually, the agent hinted at what she meant, but Saiyami was ready. “I told her, ‘I’m sorry if you think I’m someone who needs to go down this route, but there are limits I won’t cross.’ That was the end of it.”

The actress emphasized that this was a one-time incident, the only time a woman tried to pressure her in that way.

Saiyami Kher, known for her work in both Hindi and Telugu films — from her debut in ‘Mirzya’ to her recent role in Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ — joins a growing chorus of actors speaking out about casting couch experiences in Indian cinema.