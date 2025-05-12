RRR gets grand London screening, NTR and Ram Charan join live musical show

London was swept off its feet as the cinematic spectacle ‘RRR’ lit up the legendary Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, May 11.

The much-celebrated Indian blockbuster got the red-carpet treatment it deserves — and then some. Fans witnessed not just a screening of the film, but a full-blown live orchestral experience by the renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The grandeur didn’t stop there.

The trio that made ‘RRR’ a global sensation — Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and director SS Rajamouli — were all in attendance, soaking in the thunderous applause from a packed hall of movie lovers and music aficionados.

The official social media handle of the film shared a picture of the electrifying atmosphere with the caption, “HistoRRRY!! #TogetheRRRAgain @RoyalAlbertHall.”

And honestly, that pretty much sums it up.

Before the event, the team had hyped up the special evening with a post that read, “LONDON… here we come! Relive the soul of #RRRMovie like never before with a scintillating live orchestral performance by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.”

The musical celebration was a nod to the film’s unforgettable soundtrack — especially the chart-topping anthem ‘Naatu Naatu’, which made history by becoming the first Indian song to win an Oscar for Best Original Song.

The global hit, popular for its infectious rhythm and foot-tapping choreography, released in several Indian languages including Hindi (‘Naacho Naacho’), Tamil (‘Naattu Koothu’), Kannada (‘Halli Naatu’), and Malayalam (‘Karinthol’).

‘RRR’ is more than just a movie — it’s an experience. A fictional tale set against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle, it reimagines the lives of revolutionaries Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played powerfully by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.

The film also features big names like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran in key roles.