Amber Heard shares double joy on Mother’s Day: Welcomes twins Agnes and Ocean

Amber Heard just made Mother’s Day 2025 unforgettable — not just for herself, but for her fans too. The actress surprised everyone by revealing that she is now a proud mom of three, after twins twins — a daughter named Agnes and a son named Ocean.

In a touching Instagram post on Sunday, Heard shared the first peek at her new bundles of joy — a photo of their tiny feet — alongside a heartfelt message.

“Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget,” she wrote. “This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years.”

For Amber Heard, this isn’t just about cute baby feet and heart emojis — it’s a powerful statement of motherhood on her own terms.

With the arrival of Agnes and Ocean, Heard reflects on the journey that started four years ago when she first became a mom to daughter Oonagh Paige, born via surrogacy in 2021.

“When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever,” she shared in her post. “I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!”

The actress also opened up about her struggles with fertility and how becoming a mother solo has been a life-altering experience.

“Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life,” she wrote. “I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully.”

In classic Heard style, she didn’t just focus on her personal joy — she also took a moment to acknowledge mothers everywhere.

“To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you,” she wrote, signing off the message with “Love always, A x.”

This isn’t the first time Heard has spoken out about redefining what motherhood looks like in today’s world. Back in June 2021, after Oonagh’s arrival, she shared her thoughts about carving her own path to parenthood. “I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,” she said at the time. “I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normal to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”