Ronth: A riveting Malayalam cop thriller revealed!

The Malayalam film industry is gearing up for an intense cop drama with the upcoming movie ‘Ronth’ (Night Patrol).

Directed by Shahi Kabir, this gripping thriller stars Dileesh Pothan and Roshan Mathew in lead roles. The film, which has completed production and is currently in post-production, promises a hard-hitting narrative set against the backdrop of a tense night patrol.

Advertisement

‘Ronth’ follows two police officers navigating the complexities of their profession and personal dilemmas during a single, high-stakes night shift. Dileesh Pothan, known for his stellar performances in ‘Tiger’s Pond’, and Roshan Mathew, who made waves with ‘Paradise’, take on the roles of these officers caught in a whirlwind of challenges.

Advertisement

The supporting cast includes Sudhi Koppa, Arun Cherukavil, Lakshmi Menon, Krisha Kurup, and Nandanunni, adding depth to the story.

Shahi Kabir, who wears both the writer and director’s hat, is excited about the project. Speaking about the film, he shared, “I’m happy to collaborate with Junglee Pictures, a production house known for its commitment to compelling and thought-provoking storytelling. This is their first venture into Malayalam cinema, and it has been an exciting journey working with them and Festival Cinemas. Having my mentor, Dileesh Pothan, and the talented Roshan Mathew on board has been a dream come true.”

Junglee Pictures, a studio recognized for backing strong narratives, is making its first foray into Malayalam cinema with ‘Ronth’. Amrita Pandey, CEO of Junglee Pictures, expressed enthusiasm for the project. She said, “At Junglee Pictures, we believe in powerful, engaging storytelling, and ‘Ronth’ immediately resonated with us. Shahi’s realistic yet emotionally charged approach to filmmaking aligns perfectly with our vision. Partnering with Festival Cinemas has been a seamless experience, and we are eager to bring this gripping story to audiences.”