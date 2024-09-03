Rima Kallingal files defamation suit against singer Suchitra

In a dramatic turn of events in the Malayalam film industry, actor and activist Rima Kallingal has taken legal action against playback singer Suchitra. The conflict arose after Suchitra made allegations that Kallingal’s residence was the site of a drug-fueled party, claims Kallingal vehemently denies.

On September 3, Rima Kallingal addressed the situation publicly through her Instagram account, dismissing Suchitra’s accusations as unfounded. “Many of you have supported the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) and its mission over the years. Your trust compels me to address recent allegations made by Tamil singer Suchitra,” Kallingal began in her post.

In a recent interview with a YouTube channel, Suchitra had not only made controversial remarks about Kallingal but also criticized the survivor of the 2017 sexual assault case. Suchitra’s comments, which also included serious accusations against Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and prominent actors Mohanlal and Mammootty, have stirred significant controversy. The singer suggested that these figures were involved in a conspiracy to undermine actors like Fahadh Faasil.

Kallingal’s response was swift. She clarified that the allegations about her residence and the supposed drug party were based on a misinterpretation of news reports. “I want to make it clear that such an event never took place. To address these false claims, I have filed a complaint with the Special Investigation Team and issued a defamation notice,” she stated.

The incident comes in the wake of significant upheaval in the Malayalam film industry, sparked by the Justice K.H. Hema Committee’s recent report. The report, which was released on August 19, exposed distressing details about harassment and exploitation of women within the industry. It highlighted the dominance of a small group of male producers, directors, and actors who wield significant power over the industry’s operations.

The Justice Hema Committee was established by the Kerala government in response to the 2017 sexual assault case involving a female actor. The committee’s formation was advocated by the Women in Cinema Collective, a group dedicated to addressing and combating issues faced by women in the film industry.