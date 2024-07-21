Ravi Teja unveils poster for upcoming film Mr Bachchan

Ravi Teja and director Harish Shankar are once again collaborating on a high-energy project with their latest film, Mr. Bachchan. This film is an official remake of the popular Bollywood film ‘Raid’, starring Ajay Devgn. As the team dives into the post-production phase, anticipation is building for the film’s release.

The initial teasers and the film’s first single have been met with enthusiastic responses from fans, setting the stage for a promising launch. The movie is tentatively scheduled to premiere on August 14, with the grand release slated for August 15.

This timing aligns with the Independence Day weekend, a strategic choice by the digital platform that has secured the film’s streaming rights. The filmmakers have hinted at a series of updates in the coming days, promising more clarity on the exact release schedule soon.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAVI TEJA (@raviteja_2628)

The cast of Mr. Bachchan features Bollywood actress Bhagyashree Borse in the lead female role and Jagapathi Babu as the antagonist. Micky J Meyer is crafting the musical score, adding to the film’s appeal. Ravi Teja recently shared a new poster on his Instagram, where he pays homage to Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic pose from the film Agneepath.

His caption excitedly announces, “Get Ready!! #MrBachchan is Arriving..MASSive entertainment begins from this August 15th.” The poster highlights the film’s evening premiere on August 14, followed by its grand release the next day.

Ravi Teja, known in Telugu cinema as the “Mass Maharaja,” is a celebrated actor and film producer. With a career spanning over three decades, he has become one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema.

Teja’s journey began with minor roles in films such as Karthavyam and Allari Priyudu, gradually evolving into significant supporting roles in movies like Sindhooram and Premaku Velayara. His breakthrough as a lead actor came with Nee Kosam in 1999, which earned him the Nandi Special Jury Award.

Over the years, Ravi Teja has established himself as a dynamic performer with hits. They include Itlu Sravani Subramanyam, Idiot, and Kick. His filmography includes notable projects like Khagdam, Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi. More recent of his successes are Krack and Dhamaka. Known for his exceptional comic timing and high-energy performances, Teja continues to captivate audiences. He remains a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry.