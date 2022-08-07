Rashmika posts Friendship Day pix, says ‘friends are a piece of my heart’

Rashmika Mandanna, who is fast rising as one of the top actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, on Sunday, expressed her love for friends on the occasion of Friendship Day, saying, they had a piece of her heart.

Taking to Instagram, she posted pictures of herself with friends, and said: “I am not someone who generally takes Friendship Day, Hug Day, Chocolate Day or Valentine’s Day very seriously, and I am not someone who puts my personal life out a lot� but these people in these photos (some are missing)… It’s a surprise for them too!

“But I just randomly wanted to say how important these people are in my life� I wouldn’t be the same person without them�

“Some who I grew up with, some who I work with, some who I am not in touch with very much but they have still managed to make a mark so deep in my heart that they will always and forever be special!

“So, you guys I love you. A notification from you makes me smile. The random calls good or bad make my heart happy. I love you!

“Thank you for making me the person I am today. You have a piece of my heart.”