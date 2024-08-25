Twinkle Khanna: Ghosts don’t scare Indian strees, men do

Twinkle Khanna recently addressed a significant societal issue in her column for The Times of India, titled “Why ghosts don’t scare the Indian stree.” In her thought-provoking piece, Khanna sheds light on the stark contrast between the fictional fears depicted in horror movies and the very real, everyday fears faced by women in India.

Khanna begins her column by recounting a nostalgic yet unsettling childhood memory of her great aunt, who allegedly experienced possession by an evil spirit. This anecdote serves as a prelude to her broader commentary on fear. She reflects on how the chilling stories in horror films pale in comparison to the grim realities women face in their daily lives.

A core element of Khanna’s argument is the staggering frequency of sexual violence against women in India. She cites a chilling statistic from the National Crime Records Bureau, which shows that the country reports 51 rapes every hour.

To underline her point, she cites several high-profile and deeply disturbing cases. Among these is the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, a heinous act that underscores the severe risks women face. Another example includes the sexual abuse of two four-year-olds in a school in Badlapur, a case that shocks with its sheer audacity and brutality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Khanna’s column does not shy away from confronting the more bizarre aspects of these crimes, including an incident where four men were arrested for sexually assaulting a monitor lizard in Maharashtra. Khanna humorously points out that this lizard was neither provocatively dressed nor engaged in any morally questionable behavior. By including this strange case, she highlights the absurdity and horror of the broader issue of sexual violence and the urgent need for societal change.

One of the most poignant elements of Khanna’s piece is her reflection on the persistent and troubling safety advice given to women. She laments that, despite living in a world where such horrific crimes are rampant, the advice to women remains shockingly unchanged. The recurring message is to avoid going out alone, whether to the park, school, or work. This advice, driven by the fear of violence, reflects a deep-seated societal issue that forces women to restrict their freedom for their safety.

Twinkle Khanna emphasizes that this age-old advice is a direct result of the very real dangers women face. She notes, “Fifty years on this planet, and I find that we are still teaching our daughters the same things that I was taught as a child. Don’t go alone. To the park, to school, to work. Don’t go alone with any man, even if it’s your uncle, cousin, or friend. Don’t go alone in the morning or evening, and especially not at night.” This advice, while intended to protect, also serves as a grim reminder of the systemic issues that need addressing.

In her concluding remarks, Twinkle Khanna calls for a significant shift in how society addresses women’s safety. She advocates for the enforcement and strengthening of laws designed to protect women and ensure their safety in public spaces. Rather than confining women to their homes out of fear, she argues that the focus should be on creating a safer environment through effective legal and societal reforms.

Khanna’s column is a commentary on the need for change in societal attitudes and legal practices. By juxtaposing the fear of ghosts with the real and pervasive dangers faced by women, she highlights a pressing issue that demands attention. Her analysis not only brings attention to the stark realities of sexual violence but also urges a reevaluation of how society can better protect women from such threats.