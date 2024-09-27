Rana Daggubati excited to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth

Rana Daggubati is set to embark on an exciting journey in the Tamil action drama ‘Vettaiyan.’ This film features iconic actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, and for Rana, this collaboration is both exhilarating and nerve-wracking.

“Working with Mr. Bachchan and Rajinikanth is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Rana expressed to the media at IIFA. “It’s a privilege that comes with its own set of nerves, but more than anything, it’s thrilling. This is a unique chance to learn from the best and understand what it takes to achieve artistic greatness.”

With an impressive cast, including talented actor Fahadh Faasil, one might wonder if this ensemble is the secret ingredient for a blockbuster.

Rana Daggubati certainly feels the excitement. “I’m incredibly enthusiastic, and yes, the anticipation is tangible. The film features an array of immensely skilled individuals, and it has the potential to be something extraordinary. However, ultimately, it’s the audience’s reaction that counts the most. I genuinely hope they embrace it with the same passion we’ve invested in its creation.”

Over the past few years, the rise of pan-India films like ‘KGF,’ ‘Baahubali,’ and ‘Pushpa’ has not only shattered box-office records but has also transformed the landscape of Indian cinema, creating stiff competition for Bollywood.

When asked about the popularity of pan-India cinema, the 39-year-old actor elaborated, “Cinema transcends boundaries. While we might be divided by languages, what unites us is the emotion, excitement, and the story itself. When narratives touch the heart, the specifics of language or region fade into the background.”

He further highlighted the global impact of films like ‘Baahubali,’ ‘Minnal Murali,’ ‘Hanuman,’ and ‘Manjummel Boys’.

Why have Hindi and regional films taken so long to be collectively recognized as simply ‘Indian films’? Hosting the IIFA Utsavam, Rana remarked, “India embodies unity in diversity, which is our strength. We are able to craft more powerful stories, and I believe that films that connect across five or more states or languages should be labeled as Indian films. The others will naturally retain their linguistic identities, which is a straightforward way for audiences to relate.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

At the IIFA Utsavam, Rana sees a celebration of the magic of cinema. He aims to infuse the event with a delightful mix of humor, laughter, and glimpses of behind-the-scenes creativity. “It’s not merely about handing out awards; it’s about sharing stories and exploring the passion that makes cinema such an incredible medium. This is a celebration of brilliance in filmmaking, and I want the audience to feel they are part of this joyful experience—not just passive viewers.”

Describing his role as a host, Rana called it an adventure filled with spontaneity and wit. “It’s all about keeping the audience engaged and on their toes! I thrive on the interaction and the immediate connection with viewers. This dynamic exchange truly brings the event to life.”