Rajinikanth’s next flick Annaatthe is all set to release on Pongal next year. The film which was scheduled to hit the screens on Diwali this year, has been pushed due to the novel Coronavirus. The makers, on Wednesday, confirmed the news.

The makers have released a video on Twitter, confirming Pongal 2021 as the new release of Annaatthe.

Helmed by Siva, who is best known for Veeram and Viswasam, the film will see Rajinikanth portraying a caring brother on-screen.

Tipped to be a rural drama, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu in key roles. The film was officially launched last year in December in Chennai in a low-key affair.

On being signed for Rajinikanth’s film, Keerthy said in a tweet: “Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awestruck of Rajinikanth to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you director Siva and Sun Pictures.”

Rajinikanth will next team up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a yet-untitled Tamil project, which will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan. The film is expected to be officially launched in a few months.

Rajinikanth was last seen playing an angry cop in Darbar, which was directed by AR Murugadoss. The film featured Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in crucial roles.