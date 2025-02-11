R Madhavan to bring GD Naidu, ‘Edison of India,’ to life in epic Coimbatore biopic!

Director Krishnakumar Ramakumar’s upcoming biopic of the legendary scientist GD Naidu is ready to bring the story of India’s own “Edison” to life, with the majority of the film being shot in Coimbatore, Naidu’s birthplace, featuring R Madhavan in the key role.

The film promises to capture the essence of Naidu’s remarkable contributions to science and society by staying true to his roots.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, executive producer Muralidharan Subramanian revealed that nearly 95 percent of the filmmaking will take place in Coimbatore. They want to ensure a deep connection with the locations that shaped Naidu’s life.

“We want the film to reflect the authenticity of his experiences, and shooting in Coimbatore will play a significant role in that,” Subramanian said.

The remaining five percent of the film, which includes a few international scenes, partially completed last year, with the rest continuing the production.

Shooting for the Indian portion of the biopic will begin on February 18. Further details about the project, including its title, will be out soon.

The film has been in the works for several years, with Ramakumar and his team conducting extensive research on Naidu’s life. Subramanian shared, “The director and his team have spent over three to five years studying Naidu’s life to ensure that we do justice to his immense contributions.”

Following their success with the National Award-winning film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, the team behind this biopic includes Varghese Moolan Pictures and Tricolour Films, who are coming together once again to tell this inspiring story.

R Madhavan, who portrayed Nambi Narayanan in ‘Rocketry’, will take on the lead role of GD Naidu. Known for his vision and innovative spirit, Naidu was not only a pioneering scientist but also a key figure in the industrial development of Coimbatore, earning him the title of the “Wealth Creator of Coimbatore.”

The film is production of Vijay Moolan and Varghese Moolan of Varghese Moolan Pictures, alongside R. Madhavan and Sarita Madhavan of Tricolour Films.

Aravind Kamalanathan serves as both the cinematographer and creative producer.