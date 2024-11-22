Pushpa 2 trailer trending #1: 150M+ views and counting!

The roar of Pushpa Raj is back, and it’s louder than ever! The highly anticipated trailer for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has taken the nation by storm, trending at #1 on YouTube across India. Fans are thrilled as the trailer smashed records, garnering over 150 million views and 3 million likes within days of its release.

The buzz around ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ reached new heights with a spectacular trailer launch event in Patna, an unprecedented move that left fans awestruck. The trailer showcases Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj in an avatar more fierce and relentless than ever, promising an action-packed sequel that takes the story to an epic scale.

Sharing their excitement, the filmmakers posted this on social media:

””PUSHPA RAJ’S RUTHLESS RULE

#Pushpa2TheRule Trailer TRENDING #1 on YouTube with 150 MILLION+ VIEWS & 3 MILLION+ LIKES

#RecordBreaking Pushpa2TRAILER #Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th””

Directed by Sukumar and produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ boasts an impressive cast. Alongside Allu Arjun, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and several other talented actors, including Jagapathi Babu and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

Devi Sri Prasad returns with a gripping soundtrack, while Mirosław Kuba Brożek and Naveen Nooli handle cinematography and editing, respectively.

The sequel has been in the making since late 2021, with the creators choosing to revisit and expand the storyline, ensuring an experience worth the wait. Made on a colossal budget of ₹400–500 crore, it ranks among the most expensive films in Indian cinema, setting high expectations for its release.

The first installment, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, was a box-office phenomenon, and fans have eagerly awaited the sequel. With its high-octane action and intense drama, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ promises to outshine its predecessor.

Mark your calendars! ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ hits theaters on December 5, 2024, and judging by the trailer’s impact, it’s set to be the cinematic event of the year. Get ready to witness Pushpa Raj’s reign like never before!