Baahubali actor Prabhas seems to be making most of his time doing something productive amidst the lockdown. The actor, who is in home quarantine, has taken up the Green India Challenge and planted saplings in his backyard at his home on Thursday.

Taking it to his Facebook, Prabhas shared a few pictures after he planted the saplings along with TRS Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar.

Other than Prabhas, Many prominent Telugu film artists Tulasi, Y Vijaya, Jr Relangi, Sasanka, Kadambari Kiran and Kishore Das also planted saplings in Vansthalipuram on Thursday, inspired by Rajya Sabha MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar’s Green Challenge initiative. The actors were here for the shooting of a film.

Meanwhile, the actor currently has two projects in his kitty. Before the lockdown due to the novel Coronavirus, Prabhas was busy in shooting for a project with director Radha Krishna Kumar. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the leading female. However, everything comes to a standstill because of lockdown.

The project was officially launched a year ago in a ceremony in Hyderabad. It is rumoured to be titled Jaan. However, the makers haven’t made an official announcement yet.

Prabhas also has a film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. In February, the makers of the film made the announcement via a special video which was released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films, which will be bankrolling the project.