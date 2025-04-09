‘Peddi’ glimpse ft Ram Charan sets the internet on fire with 36.5M views in just 24 hours

Ram Charan fans, buckle up! The actor’s next cinematic beast, ‘Peddi’, is already making waves—and we’re not even close to the release date.

The film’s makers dropped the “First Shot Glimpse”, and it didn’t just trend—it exploded. In less than 24 hours, the video clocked a jaw-dropping 36.5 million views on Vriddhi Cinemas’ official YouTube channel. That’s not just viral; that’s volcanic.

And it’s not just about the numbers. This teaser is ‘giving’ everything: an intense, grungy Ram Charan with flowing locks, a fierce beard, a bold nose ring, and a fiery dialect that’s making even casual fans sit up straight. His Vizianagaram slang has particularly struck a chord, with social media lit up in admiration for how authentically he’s nailed the local flavor. It’s raw. It’s real. And it’s ridiculously powerful.

What’s even crazier? ‘Peddi’ didn’t just trend—it outperformed Jr. NTR’s much-awaited ‘Devara’, setting a fresh benchmark for Telugu teasers. Ram Charan’s fanbase has gone into overdrive, flooding the internet with breakdowns, reactions, and countless memes celebrating the star’s fierce look and commanding screen presence.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana—best known for his knack for high-octane, emotionally-charged storytelling—’Peddi’ promises a gritty sports drama packed with intense action and heartfelt moments. And the star cast is just as exciting: Janhvi Kapoor joins Ram Charan in what looks to be a fresh pairing, while powerhouse performers like Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu Sharma round out the ensemble.

The production, led by Venkata Satish Kilaru, is clearly sparing no effort. With top-tier visuals, adrenaline-pumping background music, and Ram Charan in peak form, the teaser is giving fans more than just a sneak peek—it’s a full-on adrenaline rush.

While ‘Peddi’ won’t hit theatres until March 27, 2026, this early glimpse already has the internet treating it like opening weekend.