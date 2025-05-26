Pawan Kalyan’s action-packed ‘OG’ gets a new release date!

OG release date: Mark your calendars, folks! Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited action thriller ‘OG’ is now ready to storm theatres worldwide on September 25, 2025.

Originally slated for a September 27 release, the makers have decided to drop the film two days earlier, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled.

Production house DVV Entertainment made the big reveal on Sunday with a fiery new poster, teasing, “The date is locked… and the DEADLY SQUAD is set to go BONKERS!”

Well, if the poster’s energy is anything to go by, it looks like an adrenaline-fueled ride is on the way.

Directed by Sujeeth, the mastermind behind high-octane hits, ‘OG’ (short for ‘They Call Him OG’) promises to be a gritty gangster saga with Pawan Kalyan playing a fierce underworld don named Ojas Gambheera, or simply, OG.

The story follows his return to Mumbai after a mysterious 10-year absence — and he’s not back to catch up with old friends. OG is on a deadly mission to take down a powerful crime boss named Omi Bhau.

Now here’s where it gets even more exciting — stepping into the shoes of the antagonist is none other than Bollywood’s very own Emraan Hashmi, who’s making his grand debut in Telugu cinema. Yes, it’s a hero-vs-villain face-off that already has fans hyped.

Joining the cast is Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead, along with a powerhouse supporting lineup including Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, and Abhimanyu Singh.

The music is in the hands of Thaman S, whose pulse-pounding scores are likely to match the film’s intense mood.

Sony Music South will handle the soundtrack release, so you know the album’s going to be everywhere once it drops.

With cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran and a stylish blend of action, drama, and underworld intrigue, ‘OG’ is shaping up to be one of 2025’s most anticipated pan-India releases.