‘Pallavi Anu Pallavi’ turns 42: Anil Kapoor celebrates timeless music by Ilaiyaraaja

Actor Anil Kapoor recently took a trip down memory lane as he celebrated the 42nd anniversary of the Kannada film ‘Pallavi Anu Pallavi’, a milestone that holds a special place in Indian cinema.

Kapoor, who starred in the film alongside Lakshmi and Kiran Vairale, shared his admiration for the film’s iconic music, composed by the legendary Ilaiyaraaja.

On Instagram, the actor posted a brief clip from the movie, reflecting on the lasting impact of the music. “42 years and the melodies of the great Ilaiyaraaja Sir still resonate just as powerfully. Pallavi Anu Pallavi marks 42 years, but the music remains timeless!” he wrote.

Released in 1983, ‘Pallavi Anu Pallavi’ is popular for more than just its music. It was the directorial debut of Mani Ratnam, who would go on to become one of the most celebrated filmmakers in India.

Despite his lack of formal training in filmmaking, Ratnam’s storytelling abilities shone through in this debut project, earning him the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Screenplay.

The film’s cinematography, handled by the legendary Balu Mahendra, was another standout, earning him the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Cinematographer.

The film’s music, however, is arguably what has stood the test of time the most. Ilaiyaraaja’s compositions, including both the songs and the unforgettable background score, became an integral part of the film’s success. His background score, in particular, has been widely praised by music enthusiasts

The film also marked the beginning of a legendary collaboration between Mani Ratnam and Ilaiyaraaja. This partnership would go on to produce nine more films, all of which became hits or blockbusters.