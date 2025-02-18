Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan gear up for battle in BTS pic from ‘Border 2’ set

The excitement surrounding the much-anticipated movie ‘Border 2’ is building up as production continues to heat up. On Monday, the team behind the film shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes (BTS) snapshot from the sets in Jhansi, sparking fresh interest. The image, posted on Instagram, showcases lead actors Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan perched atop a tank, while producers Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, co-producer Shiv Chanana, Binoy Gandhi, and director Anurag Singh stand in front.

The caption accompanying the post captures the essence of the film: “Action, legacy, and patriotism!” It also teased the audience with a promise of an epic saga filled with valor and sacrifice, slated for release on January 23, 2026.

Alongside Deol and Dhawan, ‘Border 2’ also features Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. While the first film, ‘Border’ (1997), was set during the Battle of Longewala, the sequel is believed to revolve around the 1999 Kargil War—one of the most significant military conflicts between India and Pakistan.

The Kargil War saw Pakistani forces infiltrating Indian territory in the Kargil district, leading to a fierce military response from India, ultimately reclaiming nearly all of the occupied land.

The original ‘Border’ was a star-studded affair, boasting a strong ensemble cast that included Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, and Sudesh Berry, with supporting roles played by icons like Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, and Pooja Bhatt.

This time, ‘Border 2’ is likely to bring fresh faces into the fold.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in collaboration with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films, ‘Border 2’ promises to be a cinematic tribute to the heroism and sacrifices of the Kargil War.