The makers of Vijay starrer Master on Friday released the first single track, “Oru Kutti Kathai”.
While Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, Arunraja Kamaraj penned the lyrics and the song was sung by Vijay himself. It was said earlier that the song was inspired from Vijay’s style of narrating short stories during the audio launches of his movies.
Sung in Tanglish, “Oru Kutti Kathai” shows animated visuals of Thalapathy Vijay inside a classroom, among the students.
Life is very short nanba.. Always be happy 😎😎😎
Here is our #Master Thalapathy @actorvijay sir s #KuttiStory 🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/AhKXxLU1aQ
A @Dir_Lokesh directorial 🤩🤩🤩
Lyrics by @Arunrajakamaraj @VijaySethuOffl @Jagadishbliss @Lalit_SevenScr @MalavikaM_ @SonyMusicSouth
— Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) February 14, 2020
On Friday, Anirudh shared a video promo on his social media handle, while revealing the beat of the song.
In the video, he was seen tapping the rhythm of the song with what looked like a plate and a stone, while ending the video by posing like Thalapathy Vijay’s second look for the film.
We’re back baby!
Thalapathy @actorvijay sir, the Masster himself lends his voice to tell you guys a kutti kathai! 😎#Master #MasterSingle #OruKuttiKathai
Feb 14tb 5 pm 🙂 @Dir_Lokesh @Jagadishbliss @MalavikaM_ @Lalit_SevenScr pic.twitter.com/6QB3wT6NPh
— Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) February 12, 2020
The makers took to their Twitter account earlier this week and revealed the film’s first single track release date.