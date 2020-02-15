The makers of Vijay starrer Master on Friday released the first single track, “Oru Kutti Kathai”.

While Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, Arunraja Kamaraj penned the lyrics and the song was sung by Vijay himself. It was said earlier that the song was inspired from Vijay’s style of narrating short stories during the audio launches of his movies.

Sung in Tanglish, “Oru Kutti Kathai” shows animated visuals of Thalapathy Vijay inside a classroom, among the students.

On Friday, Anirudh shared a video promo on his social media handle, while revealing the beat of the song.

In the video, he was seen tapping the rhythm of the song with what looked like a plate and a stone, while ending the video by posing like Thalapathy Vijay’s second look for the film.

The makers took to their Twitter account earlier this week and revealed the film’s first single track release date.