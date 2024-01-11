Netflix removes ‘Annapoorani’ amidst controversy

In the midst of mounting controversy, Netflix has taken the decisive step to pull Nayanthara’s film, ‘Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food,’ from its streaming platform. The move comes in the wake of a growing wave of criticism, with accusations of the film allegedly offending religious sentiments. Zee Studios, one of the film’s production houses, has promptly issued an apology, acknowledging the concerns raised by protesters.

The film, which initially hit theaters on December 1, made its digital debut on Netflix on December 29. However, within days of its online premiere, the controversy reached a tipping point, culminating in the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against the movie. The complaint, spearheaded by Ramesh Solanki, the founder of the Hindu IT cell, alleged that the film was guilty of “offending Hindu religious sentiments” and promoting what Solanki termed as ‘love jihad.’

In response to the mounting backlash, Netflix has taken the significant step of removing ‘Annapoorani’ from its streaming library. Zee Studios, expressing their commitment to addressing the concerns of protesters, has issued a statement to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, assuring them that the film will be reinstated on the OTT platform only after undergoing necessary edits.

The crux of the complaint revolves around a specific scene in the film, where Jai’s character, Farhan, persuades the protagonist to consume meat by citing that even Lord Rama partook in it. This particular sequence has triggered vehement objections, and the ensuing uproar has led to accusations of the film endorsing ‘love jihad.’ Adding fuel to the fire, the climax scene depicts Nayanthara’s character, Annapoorani, donning a hijab and engaging in a prayer session before preparing biryani in the final round of a cooking competition.

In response to these allegations, Zee Studios and Netflix have decided to take a collaborative stand by temporarily removing the film from the streaming platform, vowing to address the contentious elements through necessary edits. As the controversy rages on, the fate of ‘Annapoorani’ remains uncertain, with stakeholders navigating the delicate balance between artistic expression and religious sensitivities.