Nayanthara slams plastic surgery rumours; “you can pinch me, burn me…”

‘Jawan’ actress Nayanthara has been often accused of getting plastic surgery on her face. While the actress never addressed the issue previously, she has finally broken her silence on the speculations. During a recent interview, the actress revealed that she has never gotten anything done to her face. Slamming the rumours, she revealed why her face has appeared different over time.

During her conversation with Hautterfly, Nayanthara revealed that she loves experimenting with her brows. Talking about her ‘brow game,’ she said, he said, “I love doing my brows. I take the time to perfect it, because it’s the real game changer. I’ve had different brow faces over the years. Maybe that’s why people think my face is changing, and I keep looking different.”

Rebuffing rumours of getting plastic surgery, she added, “Maybe that’s why a lot of people think that I’ve done something to my face. But, that’s not true. On record, not true. It’s not that it’s wrong, but for me, it has just been diet. So, there’s been a lot of weight fluctuation and my cheeks go in and out. You can pinch me, burn me, and you’ll know there’s no plastic in here.”

As the conversation progressed, Nayanthara talked about her favourite look to date. She revealed her love for her character Kadambari’s look from ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.’ Notably, Vignesh Sivan, Nayanthara’s husband has helmed the title. Talking about it, she noted that her character’s look broke the stereotypical mould of a physically challenged character on screen.

On the work front, Nayanthara’s last was the 2023 Netflix Tamil film ‘Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food.’ Upon release, the film attracted controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Subsequently, the streaming platform temporarily pulled the title but added it back later, after chopping off objectionable scenes.

As of now, the actress has wrapped the shooting for two Tamil films- ‘Test’ and ‘Mannangatti Since 1960.’ Moving ahead, she has ‘Thani Oruvan 2,’ ‘Mookuthi Amman 2,’ and the Malayalam film ‘Dear Students’ with Nivin Pauly in the pipeline.