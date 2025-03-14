Who is Gauri Spratt? The woman who made Aamir Khan fall in love again

Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, turned 60 on March 14, and he celebrated this milestone with a heartwarming revelation. At an informal media gathering in Mumbai, the actor introduced his partner, Gauri Spratt, leaving fans and the media buzzing with curiosity. In light of the event, let us look at who Gauri Spratt is.

While Aamir politely requested the paparazzi to respect Gauri’s privacy and avoid clicking her pictures, he did spill some interesting details. Gauri Spratt and Aamir have known each other for over 25 years, but their romantic journey began just over a year ago. The two are currently living together, along with Gauri’s six-year-old son.

Aamir shared that his family has welcomed Gauri with open arms, and she’s already met his close friends, including Bollywood legends Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The trio met at Aamir’s home on March 12 for a pre-birthday dinner, where Gauri had her first encounter with the ‘Khan club.’

Interestingly, Gauri isn’t starstruck by Aamir’s ‘superstar’ status. In fact, she has only seen a handful of his films, including ‘Lagaan’ and ‘Dangal.’

Aamir finds this refreshing and joked that she still has to get around the madness of Bollywood.

Aamir’s love life has been quite the rollercoaster. He married Reena Dutta in 1986 and had two children, Ira and Junaid, before parting ways in 2002. His second marriage to filmmaker Kiran Rao lasted from 2005 to 2021, and they share a son, Azad.

Despite two failed marriages, Aamir seems to have found love again with Gauri, and he’s not holding back in expressing his affection. He even confessed to serenading her with songs every day!

On the professional front, Aamir last appeared in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ which didn’t perform as expected at the box office. However, he’s gearing up for his next project, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par,’ and has also revealed that he’s finally diving into pre-production for his long-cherished dream project, ‘Mahabharat.’