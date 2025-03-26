Nani goes full-throttle in ‘The Paradise’ – Big reveal will blow your mind!

Mark your calendars, because much-anticipated film featuring Nani, ‘The Paradise’, is officially hitting the big screens on March 26, 2026! The announcement came in style as the makers dropped a gripping new poster—exactly one year ahead of the film’s release.

Nani took to social media on Wednesday to share the striking first look from ‘The Paradise’, and it’s got fans buzzing!

Advertisement

The poster showcases him in a rugged, intense look, holding a gun amidst an action-packed backdrop filled with armed men and explosions. If this is just a teaser, imagine the thrill the movie has in store!

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani)

About ‘The Paradise’:

While the plot details are still under wraps, what we do know is that the film is set in Hyderabad and promises a high-octane, gripping storyline. With production now in full swing, more details about the cast and crew are expected to be revealed soon.

Nani has been on a roll lately! His recent movies—’Ante Sundaraniki’, ‘Hi Nanna’, and ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’—have received great appreciation from fans and critics alike.

Speaking of ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’, the action-packed drama directed by Vivek Athreya was a pan-India release, making waves in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Starring Priyanka Mohan as the female lead, the film had backing by DVV Entertainment, the production house behind the global sensation ‘RRR’.

What’s next for Nani?

Before ‘The Paradise’ arrives, Nani will appear in ‘HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3)’, a gripping crime thriller. He will share the screen with Srinidhi Shetty, and the film is a production under his own banner, Wall Poster Cinema.

The teaser has already sparked curiosity—Nani plays Arjun Sarkaar, a fierce, no-nonsense cop who steps in to solve a series of brutal murders. The stakes are high, and the suspense is intense! The film is ready to release in theaters on May 1, 2025, in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.