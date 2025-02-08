Naga Chaitanya responds to troll asking him when will he ‘learn acting’

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s ‘Thandel’ hit theatres on February 7. Amid the promotions, Sai shared a video on social media where she asked Chay a bunch of questions. Her questions were a compilation of fans’ inquisitions collected from X. Among the questions was one that stood out. A fan asked Naga Chaitanya when would he learn to act.

In the video shared by Sai Pallavi on X, the actress put forward social media users’ questions to Naga Chaitanya. One user asked him, ‘When will you learn acting?” The actor was taken aback by the question and asked, “What do you mean by when will I learn acting?”. However, he then calmly responded to it. Chay said “Honestly, it’s a continuous process; it’s something you keep learning over time. I don’t think you can ever hit a full stop with it. If you do and stop growing as an actor, then there’s no future…there’s no progress. I still haven’t learnt; I’m continuing to learn every single day.”

She also asked Naga Chaitanya why ‘Thandel’ is a special and personal film for him. He replied, “This is special because it’s a true story. I am being very honest. It’s a true story. True characters. That’s one thing. And of course, I want a hit. As an actor, I’m craving for a good hit. And it has been almost 2 years since I have had a release.” Sai Pallavi shared the video with the caption, “Looks like the interview went well!”

Chandoo Mondeti has helmed the title. The story focuses on the experience of fishermen, who accidentally drift into Pakistani waters during one of their voyages. The title also stars Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh, and Karunakaran.