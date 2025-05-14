Anupam Kher owns his ‘Hindi Medium’ charm at Cannes, asks fans to ignore his English

Anupam Kher is lighting up Cannes — not just with his film, but with his trademark charm, self-deprecating wit, and heartfelt nostalgia.

The veteran actor, who’s currently attending the Cannes Film Festival 2025, has caught the internet’s attention with a warm and humorous Instagram video, where he affectionately calls himself a “Hindi Medium boy”.

Advertisement

The reason? He wants his fans to go easy on his English pronunciation while he reads out a write-up about himself from ‘Variety’ magazine — where he’s featured on the cover.

Advertisement

In the clip, Kher, now 70, is seen flipping through the Cannes special edition of the magazine, pointing out his own photo and beaming with joy like a child who’s just seen his first movie poster. “Friends, I have a photo in Cannes. Let me show it to you,” he says with genuine excitement.

As he reads out the write-up, he laughs and marvels at how far he’s come: “Where did this boy from Shimla come from?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

And that’s what makes Kher stand out. Despite four decades in the industry, global recognition, and countless accolades, he still reacts to success like it’s his first big break.

“Even after having achieved so much in the last 40 years by God’s blessings and my hard work, I still get excited with small little/big happenings in my life,” he shared in his post.

His caption reads like a letter to every dreamer out there — one that’s grounded, grateful, and still wide-eyed. “Ignore the small-town Hindi medium boy’s pronunciation of English words and ENJOY the content,” he wrote, signing off with his signature optimism: “Jai Ho!”

But Anupam Kher isn’t just soaking in the glitz of Cannes — he’s here with something close to his heart. His directorial venture, ‘Tanvi The Great,’ is set to premiere at the Marché du Film, the official film market at Cannes. It marks his return to directing after 22 years and, as he puts it, the film is “his most personal and poignant work yet.”

In the video, he reads a line from the article that sums up the moment perfectly: “Now, after 22 years, he returns to the director’s chair to bring to life the story that resides deepest in his soul.”