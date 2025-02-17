Mohanlal confirms role of Saniya Iyappan in ‘L2: Empuraan’

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has introduced Saniya Iyappan as Jhanvi in the highly anticipated political action thriller ‘L2: Empuraan’ (L2E).

Taking to X, Mohanlal shared the news with the caption, “Character No. 20: Saniya Iyappan as Jhanvi in ‘L2E’.” He also linked a YouTube video where Saniya discussed her role in the film.

Saniya, who first portrayed Jhanvi in ‘Lucifer’ (2019), expressed her excitement about reprising the role. “I played the daughter of Priyadarshini Ramdas, Manju Warrier’s character. Now, five years later, Jhanvi is back, but she has grown. She’s more mature and takes life more seriously,” she said.

The actress reflected on her journey, calling ‘Lucifer’ a major stepping stone in her career. “It was my second film, a massive production, and I never imagined I’d get to be part of its sequel.” Despite working with the same team, she described ‘Empuraan’ as a fresh experience.

Praising director Prithviraj Sukumaran, she added, “It’s always a pleasure working with him.”

‘L2: Empuraan’ is directorial of Prithviraj and jointly production of Antony Perumbavoor and Subaskaran. Murali Gopy has penned the story, while Deepak Dev handles the music. The film’s visuals are captured by cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev, with editing by Akhilesh Mohan.

Prithviraj had previously revealed that ‘Empuraan’ would be a commercial entertainer with Mohanlal at its center. Murali Gopy confirmed it as the second installment in a planned trilogy.

The first film, ‘Lucifer’, was a massive success, earning over ₹200 crore and becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film at the time. With ‘L2: Empuraan’ set to release on March 27, expectations are sky-high.