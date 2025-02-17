Madharasi: Sivakarthikeyan’s high-octane action spectacle unveiled

Director A.R. Murugadoss and actor Sivakarthikeyan’s much-anticipated action entertainer now has a name—’Madharasi’.

The title was revealed on Monday as part of the actor’s birthday celebrations, thrilling fans who had been eagerly awaiting an update on the project.

Previously referred to as ‘#SKXARM’, the film’s official title was announced through a high-energy teaser that showcases intense action sequences and an electrifying screen presence from Sivakarthikeyan.

Sharing the teaser on social media platform X, Murugadoss wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest @Siva_Kartikeyan. The ground is set for the MASSIVE ACTION. Let the HAVOC begin! #SKxARM is #Madharasi. TITLE GLIMPSE & FIRST LOOK out now!”

The teaser, which instantly created buzz among fans, hints at a power-packed action spectacle. While details about the plot remain under wraps, it suggests that actor Biju Menon plays a police officer.

Alongside Sivakarthikeyan and Biju Menon, the film boasts an impressive cast, including Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Vikranth. Sivakarthikeyan had earlier revealed in an interview that ‘Madharasi’ was nearly 90% complete, with the final leg of shooting set to wrap up after Murugadoss returns from directing Salman Khan’s film.

The movie is production of Sri Lakshmi Movies, with cinematography handled by Sudeep Elamon and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The editing is in the capable hands of Sreekar Prasad, known for his association with legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

The action sequences, a major highlight of the film, have been choreographed by stunt expert Kevin Kumar, while Deepali Noor has designed the costumes. To elevate the visual spectacle, three studios—Knack Studios, Phantom FX, and BeastBells—are working on the VFX.