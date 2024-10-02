John Amos no more: Daughter learns of his death through media

John Amos’ daughter, Shannon, has shared her heartbreaking revelation about learning of her father’s passing through the media. In a poignant Instagram post, she expressed her family’s devastation and confusion, stating, “We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you.”

John Amos, the beloved actor renowned for his role as James Evans Sr. on the iconic television series ‘Good Times’, passed away on August 21 in Los Angeles at the age of 84. His son, K.C., announced the news on October 1, confirming that Amos died of natural causes. Shannon further conveyed her family’s struggle during this challenging time, sharing, “This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing. Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free.”

Throughout his illustrious career, John Amos made a significant impact on both television and film. He is popular for his portrayal of Kunta Kinte in the groundbreaking miniseries ‘Roots’, which remains a landmark in American television history. His impressive resume also includes notable roles on ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’, a recurring part as Admiral Percy Fitzwallace on ‘The West Wing’, and the role of Mayor Ethan Baker in ‘The District’.

Amos’s contributions extended beyond television; he graced the Broadway stage and appeared in numerous films over his five-decade career. Some of his memorable film roles include appearances in ‘The Beastmaster’, ‘Coming to America’, ‘Lock Up’, ‘Die Hard 2’, and the sequel ‘Coming 2 America’.

In addition to his acting accolades, Amos received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination and an NAACP Image Award nomination, reflecting his talent and influence in the entertainment industry. Before embarking on his acting career, he played college football at Colorado State University and had a brief stint with the Kansas City Chiefs in the American Football League.