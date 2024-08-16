Malavika Mohanan excited for ‘Thangalaan’ Hindi debut

Malavika Mohanan is brimming with excitement as her latest film, ‘Thangalaan’, hits theaters in Tamil. Known for her compelling performances, Mohanan shines brightly in this new project, portraying the character Aarathi with both depth and grace. The film, which has already garnered considerable praise from critics and audiences alike, is set to make its Hindi debut on August 30th.

In a recent statement, Malavika Mohanan shared her enthusiasm about the film’s release and her experience working on it. “Today is incredibly special for me,” she said. “The Tamil version of ‘Thangalaan’ is finally out, and I’m eagerly looking forward to its release in Hindi. Working alongside Vikram and the entire team has been an unforgettable adventure. It’s been an honor to work with Vikram, whom I have always admired greatly.”

She continued, “Playing Aarathi in such a distinctive and powerful narrative has been a remarkable opportunity. The dedication and passion from everyone involved in this project have been immense, and I am excited for audiences to witness the results of our hard work.”

The film’s release in Tamil has already sparked significant buzz, and expectations are high for its Hindi release. Mohanan’s role in ‘Thangalaan’ not only showcases her versatility as an actress but also adds to the film’s rich storytelling and emotional depth.

As the anticipation builds for the Hindi release, fans and critics alike are eager to see how ‘Thangalaan’ resonates with a broader audience. Mohanan’s performance and the film’s unique storyline promise to make it a standout entry in Indian cinema this year.