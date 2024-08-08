Malavika Mohanan on Thangalaan: ‘I wanted well-written roles’

Malavika Mohanan is gearing up to dazzle audiences in her latest film, ‘Thangalaan’, where she stars alongside the acclaimed Chiyaan Vikram. Directed by the talented Pa. Ranjith, the film promises to be one of the year’s major Tamil releases, generating significant buzz in the industry.

During a recent promotional event in Bengaluru, Mohanan, known for her stunning performances, opened up about her role and what drew her to the project. “I was really excited to take on well-written roles created by skilled filmmakers,” Mohanan explained. “Repetitive roles can become quite monotonous, so I was eager to explore something new and challenging.”

Her role in ‘Thangalaan’ represents a departure from her previous work. Malavika Mohanan reflected on this, saying, “I considered how audiences have seen me in various types of roles before, but ultimately, I focused on understanding and delivering the essence of my character.” She plays Aarthi in the film, a part that she believes will offer a fresh perspective to viewers.

‘Thangalaan’ is set against the historical backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), exploring the era when British colonialists exploited these resources. The film aims to continue the tradition of unique and engaging narratives emerging from the South Indian film industry.

Scheduled for a global release on August 15, 2024, ‘Thangalaan’ will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. With its compelling story and an impressive cast, including the music scored by G.V. Prakash Kumar, the film is anticipated to make a significant impact.