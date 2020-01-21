Mahesh Babu is currently enjoying the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru which entered the Rs 200 crore club. The film which released on January 11, opened to a massive response from the audience as well as the critics.

Sarileru Neekevvaru set a huge record by becoming the first Telugu film to enter into Rs 100 crore clubs. The film is second to Baahubali which hit this milestone at the box office within 9 days of its release. Despite facing heavy competition with Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Mahesh Babu starrer is going strong at the ticket windows. In fact, both films are doing great not only in the Indian market but also internationally.

On Tuesday, film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his official Twitter handle to share the news of Sarileru Neekevvaru’s business entering into the Rs 200 crore club.

Helmed by Anil Ravippudi, the Mahesh Babu starrer also features Jaya Prakash reddy, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Ajay.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is enjoying his vacation with wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Sitara and Gautam. The superstar along with his family recently jetted off to Switzerland to celebrate the success of his latest release.