Superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar’s son Gautam is celebrating his 14th birthday on Monday. To mark this day, the lovely parents have shared a cute birthday post on the respective social media handles. Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of him holding son Gautam in his arms, posing for the shutterbugs. He also shared another picture of a father-son duo moment.

Alongside the picture, the actor has penned a heartfelt note for his son. He wrote, “Happy 14 my son!! Proud that you’re growing into a fine young man! From Doraemon to apex legends, growing with you has been quite the journey.. Wishing you the best birthday ever!!Love you #HappyBirthdayGG @gautamghattamaneni (sic).”

To make the day special, Namrata also shared a throwback picture of Mahesh Babu holding toddler Gautam in his arms and wrote, “Gautam’s entry into this world made our lives change forever.. he brought us happiness and more love in our ‘ first-time parents’ lives… Today he’s 14 and each year he has only added more and more of love and happiness making us happy and proud parents !! Happy birthday my darling son… I love you so so much (sic).”

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will soon kick-start shooting of his next film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The first schedule of the film will start in the USA.