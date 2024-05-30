‘Lucky Baskhar’, starring Dulquer Salmaan, set for global release on Sept 27

Excitement is building up among fans as the much-anticipated film ‘Lucky Baskhar,’ starring the charismatic Dulquer Salmaan, has finally locked in its release date.

Dulquer took to Instagram to share the news, treating his followers to a captivating poster of the film. Dressed in a sharp ensemble of black pants and a grey shirt, Dulquer strikes a pose against a backdrop of cars, hinting at the intriguing storyline ahead.

In this upcoming flick, Dulquer steps into the shoes of Lucky Baskhar, a modest bank cashier, promising audiences a portrayal unlike any they’ve seen before. Set against the backdrop of the late 1980s and early 1990s, the film promises to take viewers on an extraordinary journey through the life of this seemingly ordinary man.

The teaser released earlier this Eid offers a glimpse into Baskhar’s remarkable transformation from a humble saver to a wealthy individual. Dulquer’s dialogue, “A middle-class person can increase his savings by leading a miserly life and spend a huge amount if challenged,” resonates deeply, hinting at the underlying themes of the movie.

Helmed by writer-director Venky Atluri, known for his previous work on ‘Sir/Vaathi,’ the film boasts a talented ensemble. Meenakshi Chaudhary joins Dulquer as the leading lady, while renowned composer GV Prakash Kumar handles the music, promising a captivating auditory experience. Ace cinematographer Nimish Ravi and National Award-winning production designer Banglan ensure stunning visuals that are bound to leave a lasting impression.

With its multi-lingual release scheduled for September 27, ‘Lucky Baskhar’ is poised to captivate audiences across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi-speaking regions worldwide. Mark your calendars for this extraordinary cinematic journey that promises to touch hearts and inspire minds alike.